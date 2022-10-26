The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 8:52 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane near Louisville Road.
• At 9:26 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a trauma call on Iroquois Trail. A caller reported an 86-year-old female had a possible broken leg.
• At 10:19 a.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Bondurant Drive.
• At 10:52 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Breckinridge Avenue. A caller reported jewelry had been missing since the cleaning service was there.
• At 11:33 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street near High Street. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Chevy Tahoe and a Kia. One female complained of neck pain.
• At 11:38 a.m., officers were called to a theft at Ulta Beauty on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a repetitive shoplifter was in the store.
• At 1:26 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Kentucky State University. A caller reported a vehicle rear-ended a Chevy Impala and the airbags in both vehicles deployed.
• At 1:59 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on West Second Street.
• At 4:15 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Ninevah Road.
• At 4:55 p.m., deputies were called to an abuse complaint at Franklin County High School on Georgetown Road.
• At 6:07 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Elkhorn Middle School on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a juvenile female was last seen in class at 2:45 p.m.
• At 6:40 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Algonquin Trail.
• At 9:26 p.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on Obrien Street. A caller reported smelling gas. He advised Columbia Gas had been there earlier and shut off his gas.
• At 10:50 p.m., deputies took an assault report on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported a male pointed a knife at her and threatened to kill her.
