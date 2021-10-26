blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 5:03 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Langford Avenue. A caller reported hearing “someone walk down her hallway.” The caller said she was not expecting anyone and that this has happened before.

• At 6:46 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 7:05 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.

• At 7:26 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Colonial Trace.

• At 7:30 a.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Duncan Road.

• At 7:33 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 8:06 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 8:17 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 11:10 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 11:36 a.m., deputies were called to a theft report on Belmont Street. A caller reported losing a wallet at a funeral and said the only item of concern was a social security card. Officers advised that because the item does not have monetary value nothing criminal had occurred.

• At 12:38 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported leaving food that she had purchased at the store and said she needed a police report in order to review video footage. The caller then advised that an officer wasn’t necessary as the store was going to let her re-shop.

• At 1:14 p.m., officers were notified of a burglary on East Main Street. A caller reported someone broke into his rental property over the weekend.

• At 2:03 p.m., officers and EMS responded to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Cadillac and a Dodge Avenger. EMS was declined.

• At 2:44 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road. A caller reported a single-vehicle accident involving a Honda Accord. The caller said the vehicle hit a guardrail while going around a curve. One person complained of a possible broken hand.

• At 2:51 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 2:54 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male in a brown jacket, maroon shirt and military-type pants, who had stolen beer three days in a row, was in the store.

• At 3:48 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 4:27 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Steele Branch Road.

• At 6:52 p.m., officers were notified of three missing juveniles on Patricia Street. A caller reported two males with red hoodies and a female wearing a pink sweater were last seen around 6:20 p.m. An officer located the juveniles on Laffoon Drive at 7:12 p.m.

• At 9:21 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Arbolado Drive.

• At 10:09 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 11:49 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Louisville Road. A female caller reported she caught an apartment on fire. An officer advised it was burnt chicken.

