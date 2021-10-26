The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 5:03 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Langford Avenue. A caller reported hearing “someone walk down her hallway.” The caller said she was not expecting anyone and that this has happened before.
• At 6:46 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 7:05 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 7:26 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Colonial Trace.
• At 7:30 a.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Duncan Road.
• At 7:33 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 8:06 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 8:17 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:10 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifter was detained in the loss prevention office.
• At 11:36 a.m., deputies were called to a theft report on Belmont Street. A caller reported losing a wallet at a funeral and said the only item of concern was a social security card. Officers advised that because the item does not have monetary value nothing criminal had occurred.
• At 12:38 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported leaving food that she had purchased at the store and said she needed a police report in order to review video footage. The caller then advised that an officer wasn’t necessary as the store was going to let her re-shop.
• At 1:14 p.m., officers were notified of a burglary on East Main Street. A caller reported someone broke into his rental property over the weekend.
• At 2:03 p.m., officers and EMS responded to a possible injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Cadillac and a Dodge Avenger. EMS was declined.
• At 2:44 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road. A caller reported a single-vehicle accident involving a Honda Accord. The caller said the vehicle hit a guardrail while going around a curve. One person complained of a possible broken hand.
• At 2:51 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:54 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male in a brown jacket, maroon shirt and military-type pants, who had stolen beer three days in a row, was in the store.
• At 3:48 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:27 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Steele Branch Road.
• At 6:52 p.m., officers were notified of three missing juveniles on Patricia Street. A caller reported two males with red hoodies and a female wearing a pink sweater were last seen around 6:20 p.m. An officer located the juveniles on Laffoon Drive at 7:12 p.m.
• At 9:21 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Arbolado Drive.
• At 10:09 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 11:49 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a structure fire on Louisville Road. A female caller reported she caught an apartment on fire. An officer advised it was burnt chicken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.