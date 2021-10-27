The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:
• At 12:56 a.m., officers took a theft report on Woodland Avenue. A caller reported someone broke into his 1999 Chevy S10 and “stole everything he has.”
• At 1:53 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Taylor Avenue. A caller reported hearing three shots from what sounded like a handgun.
• At 4:18 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 5:41 a.m., city fire and EMS were called to a deceased person on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:58 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane near Highlands Drive.
• At 8:18 a.m., officers, county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Hanly Lane.
• At 8:52 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Harvieland Road.
• At 8:57 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.
• At 9:27 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 9:54 a.m., officers took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported several items were stolen when a female with pink highlights in her hair came into the store and “robbed them blind.” The caller said the female had two bags full of items from the store and left the area.
• At 10:21 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Street.
• At 10:45 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Leestown Road. A caller reported property was stolen from a storage unit. The caller said there is video footage of the theft.
• At 10:52 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Broadway.
• At 10:52 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:53 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:53 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 12:27 p.m., officers took a theft report on Arrowhead Court. A caller reported a female shoplifter left in a vehicle.
• At 1:21 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Harrodswood Road.
• At 1:30 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64 West near the Frankfort-Lawrenceburg exit. The fire was extinguished and the vehicle was removed from the roadway.
• At 1:54 p.m., city fire and EMS were called to a ground fire on Kentucky Avenue.
• At 2:05 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Quachita Trail.
• At 2:30 p.m., officers took a theft report on Georgetown Road. A caller reported catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles.
• At 2:51 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Woodland Avenue.
• At 3:36 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Holmes Street. A caller reported a building had been broken into. Officers were unable to locate anyone.
• At 4:08 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 4:28 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 6:15 p.m., officers took an assault report on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported five kids “lured” his child out of their house and he was “jumped.” The caller wanted to press charges.
• At 8:22 p.m., officers were called to a fight on St. Clair Street.
• At 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Hanly Lane. A caller reported hearing between 15-20 gunshots.
