The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:

• At 7:41 a.m., officers were called to Casa Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, on Louisville Road, concerning a person taking money from the fountain.

• At 9:02 a.m., officers were called to Robinson Oil Co., on Mill Road, concerning a possible theft.

• At 10:05 a.m., officers were called to WesBanco, on U.S. 127, after a customer tried to pass a forged check.

• At 10:37 a.m., officers were called to Greenhill Avenue concerning a theft from a bank account.

• At 11:04 a.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a domestic violence report.

• At 12:21 p.m., officers were called to Inverness Lane concerning a phone scam.

• At 3:18 p.m., firefighters were called to Holmes Street for a structure fire. The caller said he saw flames through the vent when he turned on the heat. Firefighters said there was no fire.

• At 3:19 p.m., officers were called to Country Hills Apartments, on Schenkel Lane, concerning a burglary and theft.

• At 5:07 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault which occurred on Holmes Street.

• At 7:24 p.m., officers were called to American Way concerning suspected drug activity.

• At 9:18 p.m., officers were called to Commercial Drive concerning a burglary.

