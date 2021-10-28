blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 12:02 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road.

• At 4:22 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Twin Pines Lane. A caller reported there was smoke in the attic, but no flames.

• At 8:02 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West about ½-mile from Exit 53. A caller reported a car “went off the road into the tree line at a high rate of speed.” The caller said a male driver was the only occupant and he was outside of the car and possibly intoxicated.

• At 8:16 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Honda CRV and a Chevy Silverado. The driver of the truck complained of neck pain.

• At 11:17 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on West Second Street.

• At 11:18 a.m., city firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on South University Drive. A Kentucky State University safety officer requested firefighters to investigate a “strong smell of gas emitting from the area.” Columbia Gas was notified and found no hazards.

• At 12:15 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Leestown Road. A caller reported several items were stolen from a storage unit.

• At 1:14 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Briarpatch Lane.

• At 1:48 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 2:07 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on East Main Street. A caller reported that a male stole mail from his residence and was walking down East Main towards the Capital Avenue Bridge. The caller said he had video footage of the male taking his mail. Officers located the male and he had mail from East Main Street in his pocket.

• At 2:21 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Ann Street.

• At 2:46 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road near Switzer Road.

• At 3:04 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 4:53 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 5:39 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 5:40 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported a female “walked in the house and pointed a gun” at a male. The female said the male “put his hands on her” and she did not pull her gun, but she does have a gun on her person. Officers arrested the female and recovered the gun.

• At 6:57 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 7:39 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Holmes Street. A caller reported a female in a white sweatshirt and black pants was shoplifting.

• At 9:31 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.

• At 9:34 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Forest Hill Drive. A caller reported hearing two shots from what sounded like a handgun.

• At 11:05 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Holmes Street. A caller reported hearing at least one gunshot.

• At 11:43 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Kings Daughters Drive.

