The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 12:02 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Evergreen Road.
• At 4:22 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a smoke smell on Twin Pines Lane. A caller reported there was smoke in the attic, but no flames.
• At 8:02 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West about ½-mile from Exit 53. A caller reported a car “went off the road into the tree line at a high rate of speed.” The caller said a male driver was the only occupant and he was outside of the car and possibly intoxicated.
• At 8:16 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Honda CRV and a Chevy Silverado. The driver of the truck complained of neck pain.
• At 11:17 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on West Second Street.
• At 11:18 a.m., city firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on South University Drive. A Kentucky State University safety officer requested firefighters to investigate a “strong smell of gas emitting from the area.” Columbia Gas was notified and found no hazards.
• At 12:15 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Leestown Road. A caller reported several items were stolen from a storage unit.
• At 1:14 p.m., deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Briarpatch Lane.
• At 1:48 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 2:07 p.m., officers and deputies took a theft report on East Main Street. A caller reported that a male stole mail from his residence and was walking down East Main towards the Capital Avenue Bridge. The caller said he had video footage of the male taking his mail. Officers located the male and he had mail from East Main Street in his pocket.
• At 2:21 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Ann Street.
• At 2:46 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road near Switzer Road.
• At 3:04 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.
• At 4:53 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 5:39 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 5:40 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Douglas Avenue. A caller reported a female “walked in the house and pointed a gun” at a male. The female said the male “put his hands on her” and she did not pull her gun, but she does have a gun on her person. Officers arrested the female and recovered the gun.
• At 6:57 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 7:39 p.m., officers were called to a theft on Holmes Street. A caller reported a female in a white sweatshirt and black pants was shoplifting.
• At 9:31 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.
• At 9:34 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on Forest Hill Drive. A caller reported hearing two shots from what sounded like a handgun.
• At 11:05 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Holmes Street. A caller reported hearing at least one gunshot.
• At 11:43 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Kings Daughters Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.