The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 8:43 a.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, after someone kicked in the door to the laundry room and took a camera.

• At 9:43 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a fraud complaint.

• At 9:45 a.m., officers were called to Winthrop Court Apartments, on Ridgeview Drive, concerning the manager charging excessive rent.

• At 1:56 p.m., officers were called to Erin Way concerning a possible burglary at a neighbor’s residence. The caller blocked the people in, but it was determined to be a misunderstanding.

