Frankfort, KY (40601)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.