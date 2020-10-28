The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 8:43 a.m., officers were called to Hickory Hills Apartments, Marlowe Court, after someone kicked in the door to the laundry room and took a camera.
• At 9:43 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a fraud complaint.
• At 9:45 a.m., officers were called to Winthrop Court Apartments, on Ridgeview Drive, concerning the manager charging excessive rent.
• At 1:56 p.m., officers were called to Erin Way concerning a possible burglary at a neighbor’s residence. The caller blocked the people in, but it was determined to be a misunderstanding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.