The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 1:44 a.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 2:15 a.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a traffic pursuit on Old Frankfort Pike. A male driver of a 2003 Acura sedan that fled from a traffic stop in Scott County was apprehended on East Main Street at 2:51 a.m. following a pursuit. A female passenger was also detained.
• At 5:36 a.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Allen Way.
• At 6:35 a.m., officers took a theft report on Landings Drive. A caller reported a male wearing a yellow hoodie stole the back tires off his bicycles.
• At 8:22 a.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
• At 10:01 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Pinnacle Court.
• At 10:12 a.m., deputies were notified of a sexual offense on Sequoyah Trail.
• At 11:04 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Laralan Avenue.
• At 12:19 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Sunset Drive. A caller reported his stepfather pulled a gun on him and said, “I will blow a hole through your head.”
• At 2:06 p.m., deputies were notified of a sexual offense at Bondurant Middle School on Bondurant Drive.
• At 3:22 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 3:40 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Kroger on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:06 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:12 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 5:14 p.m., deputies took an abuse complaint at the Franklin County Career and Technical Center on Georgetown Road.
• At 6:12 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.
• At 8:55 p.m., officers took a theft report at University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported items were stolen from the back of his truck.
• At 9:18 p.m., deputies were called to a burglary on Georgetown Road. A caller reported someone was “knocking on her windows.” The caller advised she had a knife but didn’t see anyone.
• At 11:02 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Menominee Trail.
• At 11:12 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an intoxicated person on Versailles Road.
• At 11:51 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Noel Avenue.
Saturday
• At 12:08 a.m., officers and city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Lafayette Drive near Louisville Road.
• At 3:20 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Dogwood Street. A caller reported hearing six shots from what sounded like a handgun.
• At 4:06 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on East Todd Street. A caller reported hearing five or six shots.
• At 8:34 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Wallace Avenue. A caller reported smelling a strong natural gas but didn’t know where it was coming from.
• At 9 a.m., officers took an assault report at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A caller reported a staff member pulled on a patient’s arm and caused pain.
• At 10:27 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 11:52 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Centennial Avenue.
• At 1:12 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 2:05 p.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person on McCann Lane. A caller reported a 21-year-old male was deceased.
• At 2:52 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector near Bald Knob Road.
• At 3:24 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:20 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 5:02 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:26 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on West Fourth Street.
• At 5:46 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 7:19 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 8:08 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane near Schenkel Lane. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Nissan Altima and an SUV. A 35-year-old male complained of shoulder and chest pain.
• At 8:20 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a stabbing at Days Inn on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone may have been stabbed. First responders located a male with a wound to his right leg. Three males were detained.
• At 8:27 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:21 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Holmes Street. A caller reported a juvenile male was last seen around 3 p.m.
Sunday
• At 12:05 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Holmes Street.
• At 4:51 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Fifth Avenue. A caller reported a juvenile female had “left again.”
• At 6:52 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 10:41 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Locust Drive.
• At 11:50 a.m., officers were called to a theft at Kroger on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported three people walked out without paying for two full baskets of groceries.
• At 12:22 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 12:23 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Harvieland Road.
• At 1:50 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 2:43 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 3:28 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Steele Street. A caller reported a male was “trying to fight the whole family.” One male was detained.
• At 4:01 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Cook Out on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported a male tried to use a counterfeit bill.
• At 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 5:08 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Twilight Trail. A caller reported someone stole items from her storage unit.
• At 5:20 p.m., officers took an assault report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported an employee was “jumped by others” including some who had masks on.
• At 6 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 7:26 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Debbie Drive.
• At 8:25 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Coffee Tree Road.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.