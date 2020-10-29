blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:

• At 6:32 a.m., officers responded to an assault on Landings Drive.

• At 6:51 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on John Davis Drive.

• At 8:02 a.m., sheriff’s deputies and EMS responded to an injury motorcycle accident on KY 151. One person was transported to the hospital.

• At 8:21 a.m., officers were called to Granite Ridge Lane for a vandalism complaint. The caller reported that someone wrote “curse words and other things” on a concrete footer at a construction site.

• At 8:42 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 9:49 a.m., officers were called to Woodhill Drive for a theft report. The caller reported the address of a person who allegedly stole her credit card.

• At 10:35 a.m., officers responded to a fraud complaint on Robin Avenue.

• At 11:08 a.m., firefighters and EMS were called to a structure fire on West Second Street. It was extinguished within two minutes.

• At 11:38 a.m., officers responded to a stolen vehicle complaint on Marlowe Court.

• At 11:39 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station.

• At 11:55 a.m., officers responded to a trespasser on Leawood Drive.

• At 12:11 p.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South. A shoplifter was detained at Kroger West.

• At 12:42 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive. The caller reported an employee had been stealing from the store.

• At 1:22 p.m., officers, firefighters and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Grandview Drive. A motorcycle collided with a red car, according to the caller.

• At 1:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station.

• At 1:54 p.m., officers took a theft report on Timberlawn Circle. A caller reported that someone stole a wallet.

• At 1:59 p.m., officers took a theft report on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a theft from a vehicle.

• At 4:07 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:42 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 8:33 p.m., officers were notified of a hit-and-run accident. The caller said someone hit her Kia Soul in the Franklin Square parking lot.

• At 9:10 p.m., firefighters and EMS were called to a structure fire on Compton Drive. Firefighters determined someone was cooking.

• At 11:10 p.m., sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East near mile marker 46.

