The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:

• At 6:32 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 9:04 a.m., officers took a theft report on Airport Road. A caller reported an attempted car theft and said there is video footage.

• At 12:51 p.m., officers took a theft report on East Main Street.

• At 2:51 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street near Myrtle Avenue.

• At 2:53 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.

• At 3:09 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Prince Hall Village Drive.

• At 4:03 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lafayette Drive.

• At 5:36 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on an off ramp from Interstate 64 West.

• At 6:26 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 7:14 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on KY 151. A caller reported seeing a fire on top of the hill at the landfill. Firefighters advised not seeing anything, but said they would continue to check the area.

