The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 6:42 a.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. A caller reported a vehicle struck a rock wall. One person was complaining of leg pain.

• At 6:54 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 7:15 a.m., officers, deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 7:29 a.m., city firefighters responded to a possible gas leak on Schenkel Lane.

• At 10:28 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Limestone Drive.

• At 10:28 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on John Davis Drive. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and the passenger side door was open.

• At 12:22 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.

• At 2:09 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.

• At 2:10 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Browns Ferry Road.

• At 2:38 p.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Bell Lane.

• At 2:54 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Avenstoke Road. A caller reported an accident involving a green van. One female was complaining of head pain and a male had lacerations to his arm.

• At 3:33 p.m., officers were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road near Lafayette Drive. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a truck and a van.

• At 3:35 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Leawood Drive.

• At 3:42 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Donalynn Drive.

• At 4:12 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Shelby Street.

• At 4:12 p.m., deputies were called to an assault on Sportsmans Lane.

• At 4:19 p.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 64.

• At 4:36 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on South Benson Road near KY 151 Loop 2. A caller reported a vehicle was overturned and a guardrail was damaged.

• At 5:04 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Shelby Street.

• At 6:56 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 7:16 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:39 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 7:54 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near McDonald’s. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a red Pontiac and a red Nissan.

• At 7:58 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East. A caller reported a passenger car went off the side of the roadway.

• At 8:01 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 8:02 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the West Plaza Connector.

• At 8:10 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Brighton Park Boulevard.

• At 8:15 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 10:20 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Green Wilson Road.

• At 11:31 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

Saturday

• At 1:02 a.m., deputies were called to a theft on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male shoplifter at a local store. The caller said the male “knocked over a display” and fled the store on foot.

• At 1:32 a.m., officers were called to a possible assault on St. Clair Street. A caller reported kicking some people out of an establishment and said the people were out front. The caller advised the people went their separate ways.

• At 8:29 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Green Wilson Road.

• At 10:39 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:06 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.

• At 1:18 p.m., officers and city firefighters responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

• At 1:38 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cardwell Lane near Louisville Road.

• At 2:57 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Union Ridge Road.

• At 4:20 p.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Steadmantown Lane. Officers reported there was no sign of forced entry and nothing was missing.

• At 6:34 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Cove Spring Road. A caller reported a private property sign and other items were stolen.

• At 7:29 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on West Broadway.

• At 8:02 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Shadrick Ferry Road.

• At 8:25 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported her daughter ran away and turned her phone off. The female returned home at 8:34 p.m.

• At 9:30 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS were called to a possible structure fire on Harmony Landing. A caller reported a fire on a stove and evacuated. Firefighters determined there was burnt food on the stove, but no fire.

• At 11:12 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

Sunday

• At 4:10 a.m., officers were called to a fight on Taylor Avenue. A caller reported a physical fight between relatives.

• At 5:52 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS took a theft report on Hawkeegan Drive. A caller reported an 87-year-old male neighbor said his house was broken into.

• At 12:04 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Polsgrove Street.

• At 12:17 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Harrodsburg Lane.

• At 3:05 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a burglary on Rolling Acres Drive. A caller reported someone was “banging the door down.”

• At 6:46 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male and female were detained in the loss prevention office.

• At 6:56 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ridgeview Drive near Schenkel Lane.

• At 7:31 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Ridgeview Drive.

• At 8:25 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Duncan Road.

• At 9:31 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported leaving a phone at Walmart and said someone took it.

• At 10:52 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Holmes Street.

