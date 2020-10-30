The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• At 12:47 a.m., sheriff’s deputies took a theft report on Industrial Road. The caller said his and his boss' vehicles had been broken into.
• At 2:18 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were called to a robbery on Chenault Road. A caller at Fairfield Inn reported that someone stole his phone and wallet about 30 minutes prior.
• At 3:35 a.m., sheriff’s deputies took a theft report on Chenault Road. A caller at Washington Penn reported several vehicles were burglarized. Among the items missing were a knife and bullets.
• At 6:56 a.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run accident on Fair Oaks Lane.
• At 8:20 a.m., officers were notified of a trespasser on East Main Street.
• At 9:02 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 11:36 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station.
• At 11:42 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Coffee Tree Road.
• At 1:53 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Seneca Trail.
• At 2:13 p.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South. A caller at Harbor Freight reported that the theft occurred earlier in the day.
• At 3:12 p.m., officers took a theft report at Circle K on Schenkel Lane.
• At 4:11 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:24 p.m., officers received a fraud complaint at the police station.
• At 4:47 p.m., firefighters and EMS responded to a structure fire on Roberts Street. A caller reported flames were coming from the attic. Firefighters determined a short occurred in an electrical vent in the bathroom. The apartment was vented and turned back over to the occupants.
• At 5:08 p.m., a deceased person was reported on Highview Circle.
• At 5:15 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 North.
• At 6:46 p.m., officers took a theft report on Allnutt Drive. A caller reported someone stole his wallet from his vehicle.
• At 7:06 p.m., a trespasser was reported on U.S. 127 South.
• At 8:06 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive.
• At 11:27 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident with injury at Eastwood Shopping Center on Versailles Road. A vehicle struck a utility pole and the driver was transported to the hospital with possible injuries from the airbag.
