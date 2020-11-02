The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 9:30 a.m., deputies were called to Warsaw Street for a possible abuse case.
• At 10:48 a.m., officers were called to Robin Avenue concerning a person receiving scam calls and giving out personal information.
• At 12:16 p.m., officers were called to Tonkawa Trail concerning a stolen power washer.
• At 2:32 p.m., deputies responded to an injury accident on Clifton Avenue between a Southern States truck and a passenger car.
• At 3:56 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a theft.
• At 4:43 p.m., deputies responded to an injury accident on Bald Knob Road concerning a truck in a ditch.
• At 5:25 p.m., officers were called to Walgreens, on U.S. 127, concerning a forged prescription.
• At 6:25 p.m., firefighters were called to Lafayette Drive for a possible brush fire. The fire was in an approved fire pit.
• At 9:19 p.m., deputies were called to Tracey Lane concerning a theft of furniture.
Saturday
• At 6 a.m., officers were called to Meadow View Drive concerning a person who pulled a gun on the caller.
• At 9:02 a.m., deputies were called to Georgetown Road concerning a theft from a vehicle overnight.
• At 10:48 a.m., officers were called to Champion Drive concerning a missing juvenile.
• At 11:02 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen check.
• At 1:34 p.m., firefighters were called to University Drive for a fire investigation.
• At 3:39 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning an assault.
• At 4:11 p.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a theft of items from a truck.
• At 4:10 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street concerning a shoplifting complaint.
• At 8:20 p.m., deputies responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near Exit 48 in Shelby County.
Sunday
• At 6:26 a.m., deputies responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near the 50-mile marker. A person was trapped in a vehicle.
• At 9:25 a.m., officers were called to Wallace Avenue concerning a theft.
• At 10:34 a.m., firefighters were called to First Christian Church on Ann Street concerning a woman trapped in an elevator.
• At 11:21 a.m., officers were called to Meadow View Drive after someone broke into a vehicle and stole items.
• At 11:41 a.m., officers were called to Landings Drive concerning a theft of medication.
• At 3:14 p.m., deputies were called to KY 151 after someone broke into a vehicle.
• At 4:51 p.m., officers were called to Steadmantown Lane concerning a missing juvenile. The juvenile later returned home.
