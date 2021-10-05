blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 6:17 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on KY 151 Loop 1.

• At 8:56 a.m., officers took a theft report at Express Car Wash on Versailles Road. A caller reported video of a male “trying to get coin boxes” and wanted to file a report.

• At 11:05 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Bellepoint Avenue. A caller reported a male with dark hair wearing a black jacket and tan pants was trying to break in to a newspaper machine.

• At 12:04 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Tractor Supply on Arrowhead Court. A store employee reported a male and female were shoplifting. The caller said the female “had a large bag with her and had already dropped items off into the vehicle.”

• At 12:11 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Georgetown Road.

• At 12:15 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 12:28 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Louisville Road.

• At 12:33 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Capital Avenue.

• At 1:30 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 3:46 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Commonwealth Credit Union on High Street. A caller reported someone used their debit card.

• At 4:49 p.m., officers took a theft report on Woodgate Road. A caller reported someone stole items overnight.

• At 5 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Eastwood Garden Apartments on Forest Hill Drive. A caller reported a female “was found in the dumpster from an overdose, given Narcan and is OK.” The caller also said the female’s girlfriend was “missing, possibly on drugs and might be in the dumpster.”

• At 7:27 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Landings Drive.

• At 8:33 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Meagher Avenue.

• At 10:12 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing one shot from what sounded like a handgun.

• At 10:17 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired complaint on Henry Street. A caller reported hearing a loud gunshot.

