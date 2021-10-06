blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 9:01 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 10:06 a.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a motor vehicle accident on Tamworth Lane. A caller reported a head-on collision. A deputy on the scene reported there were no injuries. The road was briefly shut down in both directions.

• At 10:25 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Appomattox Drive.

• At 10:43 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Juniper Drive. A caller reported someone broke into a vacant house. The caller said he found a scale, spoon and food inside the house.

• At 11:25 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Medical Heights Drive.

• At 11:54 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:59 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:01 p.m., officers took an assault report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:41 p.m., officers responded to a burglary at Bluegrass Hospice Care on Teton Trail. A caller reported a male and female, who were possibly under the influence, were trying to get into the business.

• At 2:16 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Juniper Drive. The caller from a previous call rephoned dispatch to report that people had returned to a vacant house.

• At 3:44 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 3:51 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 4:40 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Millie Drive.

• At 5:16 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 5:52 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 7:17 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone stole his wallet and there is video footage of the theft.

• At 7:26 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Bypass Plaza Drive. A caller reported someone was banging on the door and trying to break into an apartment. The caller said the person also “covered the peephole.” The caller advised two minutes later that it was her boyfriend.

