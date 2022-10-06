The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:
• At 8:16 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 9:18 a.m., officers were called to a burglary at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane.
• At 9:23 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Ridgeview Drive. A caller reported her “soon-to-be ex-husband stole property.”
• At 9:40 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Ann Street. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Chevy Suburban and a Hyundai Elantra. The caller advised the Elantra was flipped on its roof.
• At 9:47 a.m., city firefighters were called to a rescue at the Franklin County Courthouse on St. Clair Street. A caller reported someone was stuck in an elevator.
• At 10:47 a.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Watson Court. A caller reported hearing footsteps inside the Airbnb she was staying at.
• At 11:42 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Harrodswood Road.
• At 12:04 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Arrowhead Court.
• At 12:08 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 1:35 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Landings Drive.
• At 2:24 p.m., deputies were notified of a sexual offense on Quachita Trail.
• At 6 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road near Silver Lake Drive. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a Toyota and an Audi. Two people refused EMS transport to the hospital.
• At 6:04 p.m., deputies took an assault report at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported his female neighbor assaulted him in his home.
• At 7:54 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street. A caller reported a handgun was stolen.
• At 8:03 p.m., city firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Greenbriar Lane.
• At 8:43 p.m., officers took a theft report on Greenhill Avenue. A caller reported a cellphone was stolen.
• At 9:12 p.m., deputies were called to a theft at Dollar General on Louisville Road. A caller reported a female shoplifter.
• At 11:32 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A caller reported a male was struck by a vehicle. The male complained of hip and leg pain and was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
