The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Monday:
• At 1:35 a.m., officers were called to Juniper Hills Apartments on Louisville Road concerning a theft after two males did not pay for a ride from Williamsburg.
• At 1:44 a.m., officers responded to an accident on Sunset Drive involving two vehicles.
• At 12:36 p.m., firefighters were called to Versailles Road for a fire in a bathroom.
• At 1:01 p.m., officers were called to Holmes Street for a possible child abuse complaint.
• At 2:26 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a fraudulent check.
• At 3:23 p.m., officers were called to Manor House Lane after someone tried to file an unemployment claim using the caller’s personal information.
• At 3:40 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a theft using the caller’s credit card information.
• At 6:44 p.m., officers were called to Murrell Street concerning a restaurant that allegedly took the caller’s money but would not deliver the food.
• At 9:42 p.m., officers were called to Marathon Food Mart on Louisville Road concerning an assault.
• At 9:44 p.m., officers were called to Marlowe Court concerning a theft of medication.
• At 10:03 p.m., officers were called to Willowood Apartments on Tupelo Trail regarding a burglary.
