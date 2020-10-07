The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 12:51 a.m., officers were called to Powhatan Trail concerning a theft.
• At 8:42 a.m., officers responded to an accident near the 49 mile marker on Interstate 64 involving a tractor-trailer.
• At 2:16 p.m., officers were called to Brianmark Cove concerning a possible sexual abuse case.
• At 2:58 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on U.S. 127 concerning a suspected shoplifter with a backpack full of items.
• At 3:04 p.m., officers responded to an accident on Louisville Road involving a person trapped between a trailer and a bicycle.
• At 3:50 p.m., officers were called to Big O Tires on Carson Place after a person left without paying for service.
• At 5:52 p.m., officers were called to Harvieland Road for a vandalism complaint regarding a campaign sign.
• At 8:37 p.m., officers responded to the East-West Connector after a vehicle hit a deer.
• At 9:30 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a person stealing campaign signs.
• At 10:06 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.