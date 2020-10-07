blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:

• At 12:51 a.m., officers were called to Powhatan Trail concerning a theft.

• At 8:42 a.m., officers responded to an accident near the 49 mile marker on Interstate 64 involving a tractor-trailer.

• At 2:16 p.m., officers were called to Brianmark Cove concerning a possible sexual abuse case.

• At 2:58 p.m., officers were called to Kroger on U.S. 127 concerning a suspected shoplifter with a backpack full of items.

• At 3:04 p.m., officers responded to an accident on Louisville Road involving a person trapped between a trailer and a bicycle. 

• At 3:50 p.m., officers were called to Big O Tires on Carson Place after a person left without paying for service.

• At 5:52 p.m., officers were called to Harvieland Road for a vandalism complaint regarding a campaign sign.

• At 8:37 p.m., officers responded to the East-West Connector after a vehicle hit a deer. 

• At 9:30 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a person stealing campaign signs.

• At 10:06 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning an assault.

