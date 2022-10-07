The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 12:26 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:24 a.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased female on Sunset Drive. A caller reported the 65-year-old female had a history of medical issues.
• At 7:02 a.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Ridgeview Drive.
• At 7:43 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 8:11 a.m., officers took a criminal mischief complaint on Meadowview Drive. A caller reported his 2001 Buick Regal had been damaged and gas was syphoned. The caller advised there were dents in both fenders and in the driver’s door.
• At 10:55 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Crosshill Drive. A caller reported she “believes someone came in her house last night.”
• At 11:34 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Laralan Avenue.
• At 12:33 p.m., officers took an assault report on Cedar Ridge Road. A caller reported he “was attacked” by his 21-year-old son. EMS was declined.
• At 12:35 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported someone stole packages that were delivered.
• At 1:37 p.m., city firefighters were called to a possible gas leak on Conway Street.
• At 1:47 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Mero Street.
• At 1:56 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 2:01 p.m., deputies were called to a possible burglary on Lucas Lane. A caller reported hearing a banging sound on his camera. He advised he was not at the location but wanted deputies to check it out.
• At 2:45 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Hardy Street. A caller reported someone broke into a basement between 10 a.m. and noon.
• At 5:14 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Schenkel Lane.
• At 5:54 p.m., county firefighters conducted a fire investigation on St. Johns Road.
• At 7:23 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased person at Capital Church of God on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported that a male had been behind the church since 11 a.m. The caller said the male had been up and moving and was by a shed. An officer advised the male had a gunshot wound to the head.
• At 10:19 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on East Third Street near Logan Street. A caller reported hearing at least six shots, one male screaming and a car alarm.
