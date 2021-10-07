blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 2:11 a.m., officers were called to a theft on Holmes Street. A caller reported two males were “walking down the street with bags full of his stuff.” The caller said they were walking toward the liquor store.

• At 10:34 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road. A female reported someone was using her credit card.

• At 11:02 a.m., officers took a theft report on Gayle Street. A caller reported a neighbor “stole his cat bowl off his porch and was attempting to steal his outside cat.” The caller said he has no trespassing signs in his yard.

• At 11:19 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:23 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 12:28 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 1:15 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 1:52 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Holmes Street. A caller reported a female, who appeared to be “very intoxicated” was “walking down the street and yelled” at the caller’s kids.

• At 1:55 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road.

• At 1:56 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Tracey Court. A caller reported an intoxicated female was trying to get into a vehicle.

• At 5:24 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.

• At 6:10 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Thornhill Bypass.

• At 8:28 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 8:52 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.

