The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 4:48 a.m., deputies, county fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased 95-year-old male on Duckers Road.
• At 8:55 a.m., deputies were notified of a sexual offense on Duckers Road.
• At 11 a.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 11:50 a.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Bryant-Benson Road. A caller reported giving “a scammer his card information.”
• At 1 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 1:38 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Ann Street. A caller reported three males in a Honda Civic were “riding around shooting BBs at people.” The caller advised she had been hit twice. Officers initiated a traffic stop on Fourth and Shelby streets.
• At 3:20 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on John Davis Drive.
• At 5:30 p.m., officers took a theft report on Kentucky Avenue. A caller reported a 31-year-old relative was stealing from her checking account.
• At 5:44 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to a possible injury motor vehicle accident in front of Advance Auto on Versailles Road. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident between a sedan and an SUV. One patient had a scratch on their hand.
• At 6:13 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Powhatan Trail.
• At 6:28 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 6:30 p.m., officers were called to a fight on Lewis Street. A caller reported a fight between one female and two males.
• At 8:24 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:06 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Payne Street. A caller reported smelling natural gas and advised the carbon monoxide alarm was going off. The caller said he turned off his heating system and evacuated.
• At 10:28 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Louisville Road.
Saturday
• At 9:50 a.m., officers were called to a fight at University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported between three and five people were yelling and screaming.
• At 10:17 a.m., deputies and county firefighters were called to a vehicle fire on Bryant-Benson Road.
• At 12:35 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense at the sheriff’s office on River Bend Road.
• At 12:39 p.m., deputies took a burglary report at Capital Mobile Home Park on Georgetown Road. A caller reported a house had been “ransacked.”
• At 2:38 p.m., officers, city and county fire and EMS were called to a rescue on Taylor Avenue. A caller reported that 20 feet upstream from Taylor Avenue a vehicle was in the water on its top. First responders determined it had been in the water for some time and said they would make plans to have the vehicle removed this week.
• At 3:18 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 3:28 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Hardy Street. A caller reported a basement door that was locked the night before was open.
• At 4:05 p.m., city firefighters were called to a possible gas leak at Supercuts on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported possibly smelling gas.
• At 4:41 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a ground fire on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 4:58 p.m., officers, deputies, city fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Arrowhead Court.
• At 7:02 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64. Several callers reported a Toyota Camry “bounced off the barrier three times” and “was all over the road” crashed into a ditch and was flipped on its top.
• At 8:02 p.m., city firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 8:54 p.m., deputies were called to an assault on Clearwater Lane. A caller reported her daughter hit her and took her purse because she “won’t turn the internet back on her phone.”
• At 9:06 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Cardwell Lane. A caller reported kitchen items had been stolen.
• At 11:08 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Ashwood Court.
• At 11:42 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near Duncan Road.
Sunday
• At 3:31 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Riverford Crossing Apartments on John Davis Drive. A caller reported the front door had been kicked in and a TV and X-box were stolen.
• At 8:21 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on University Drive.
• At 12:41 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Arrowhead Court.
• At 1:49 p.m., officers took a theft report at Valley View Trailer Park on Holmes Street. A caller reported a neighbor stole lumber.
• At 3:07 p.m., officers took a theft report at Verizon on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a female shoplifter stole a phone and left in a red Toyota.
• At 3:57 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Kroger Fuel on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a male attempted to pass a fake $100 bill.
• At 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 7:02 p.m., officers took a theft report at Jimmy John’s on Versailles Road. A caller reported an iPhone stolen from Kroger was pinging to a location on Sunset Drive.
• At 7:36 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 8:05 p.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Fannin Court.
• At 8:37 p.m., officers were called to a theft at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller reported a female stole Tide pods, chips and Mountain Dew and got into a champagne colored older model Ford sedan with a male driver.
• At 8:42 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Brighton Park Boulevard.
• At 9:01 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a vehicle fire on Cold Harbor Drive.
