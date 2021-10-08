The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Thursday:
• At 3:03 a.m., officers and deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 4:18 a.m., officers took a theft report at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported someone stole his medication.
• At 5:23 a.m., deputies, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Georgetown Road. A caller reported his Chevy Silverado hit a tree. The caller said he was “just scuffed up” and declined EMS.
• At 6:32 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Holmes Street.
• At 6:48 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 7:12 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Best Western Parkside Inn on Chenault Road. A caller reported an Illinois license plate was stolen.
• At 8:56 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Old Lawrenceburg Road.
• At 9:22 a.m., deputies and county firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on U.S. 127 North.
• At 9:45 a.m., deputies took a theft report at Best Western Parkside Inn on Chenault Road. A caller reported a license plate was stolen from a 2021 Hyundai Tucson.
• At 9:46 a.m., deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Louisville Road. A caller reported a female wearing a turban and driving a green and silver Dodge truck had been “selling guns out of the vehicle.” The caller said the truck was last seen headed towards Frankfort from Shelby County.
• At 10:55 a.m., officers took a theft report on Landings Drive. A caller reported a cousin has been taking things from the caller and his grandmother and reselling them.
• At 12:19 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on West Second Street. A caller reported a female was outside cursing and threatening to kill him. The female allegedly told the caller that she had a gun and that “no one in Frankfort tells her what to do.” The caller said he never saw a weapon on the female.
• At 12:58 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 1:23 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Holmes Street.
• At 1:35 p.m., officers were called to an assault on Corral Way. A caller reported being hit by a resident. The caller said the male “didn’t get his way so he hit” the caller.
• At 2:38 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 4:17 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South.
• At 4:37 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Elkhorn Drive.
• At 10:29 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Meagher Avenue. A caller reported a male pulled a pistol on another male.
• At 11:02 p.m., officers and deputies responded to a shots fired complaint at Stivers Apartments on Willow Street. A caller reported hearing six shots from what sounded like a handgun.
