The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Wednesday:
• At 9 a.m., officers responded to an accident on Louisville Road involving two vehicles that blocked the road.
• At 11:35 a.m., officers were called to Bridgeport-Benson Road concerning a chain saw and air compressor stolen from a garage.
• At 11:35 a.m., officers were called to Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard concerning a shoplifting complaint.
• At 12:27 p.m., officers took a report at the police department regarding a burglary.
• At 1:21 p.m., firefighters were called to Emily Apartments on Brighton Park Boulevard for an automated message for an elevator emergency. The system was being tested and there was no emergency.
• At 1:34 p.m., officers were called to Bryant-Benson Road after someone allegedly entered a residence and took a checkbook.
• At 1:43 p.m., officers were called to Meadow View Drive concerning a stolen package. The property was returned.
• At 3:59 p.m., officers were called to Benson Avenue concerning a child abuse complaint.
• At 4:01 p.m., officers responded to Grant Street after a vehicle struck a house.
• At 5:29 p.m., officers were called to Dewey Court concerning an alleged theft involving a pizza delivery. The caller said a slice was missing and the business would not replace the pizza.
• At 6:18 p.m., officers were called to Dollar General on Holmes Street concerning a theft of ice.
• At 6:54 p.m., officers were called to Kentucky State University’s Combs Hall on University Drive concerning an online scam. The call was transferred to KSU police.
