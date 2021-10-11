The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 5:07 a.m., deputies were called to a possible burglary on Flat Creek Road. A caller reported hearing a person or animal trying to get in. Deputies determined there were no animals or people in the area.
• At 7:03 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ann Street near West Broadway.
• At 7:48 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.
• At 8:13 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Harmony Landing.
• At 8:44 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Northwood Road. A nurse reported arriving at a residence and finding a male dead.
• At 10:08 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Donalynn Drive.
• At 10:59 a.m., officers responded to a fight on Landings Drive. A caller reported hearing a fight across the street.
• At 3:17 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bryant-Benson Road.
• At 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Landings Drive.
• At 7:28 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Ewing Court.
• At 7:55 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on U.S. 127 South.
• At 10:17 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 10:50 p.m., city firefighters were called to a rescue on Holmes Street.
• At 11:24 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
• At 11:44 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.
Saturday
• At 12:02 a.m., officers took a theft report on Cardwell Lane.
• At 1:33 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Stephen Road.
• At 2:29 a.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street.
• At 4:10 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Benson Valley Road.
• At 5:38 a.m., officers took an assault report on Kings Daughters Drive.
• At 8:13 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Shelby Street.
• At 10:50 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a rescue on Hanna Place. A caller reported someone was stuck in an elevator.
• At 12:18 p.m., officers took a theft report on Vandalay Drive. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a Mitsubishi Eclipse.
• At 2:51 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Landings Drive.
• At 4:10 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Tracey Court.
• At 5:13 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 6:12 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Conway Street. A caller reported a 62-year-old female wearing jean shorts, a gray tank top, green flip flops and red glasses “packed her stuff” and said she “didn’t feel like being there.”
• At 7 p.m., officers took a theft report on East Main Street. A caller reported someone keeps stealing his mail. The caller said he has video footage of the thefts.
• At 7:13 p.m.. deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Georgetown Road.
• At 7:37 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Hermitage Drive.
• At 8:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on Louisville Road. A caller reported someone stole prescription medication from her vehicle overnight.
• At 10:58 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported two people were injured after a vehicle overturned. All occupants were out of the vehicle, but one person was bleeding from the head and another was disoriented. Both were transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
• At 11:58 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Old Dailey Avenue. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and said one male fled the scene. One person complained of being disoriented.
Sunday
• At 12:57 a.m., officers took an assault report on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller from Frankfort Regional Medical Center requested an officer for a patient who was bit by another person.
• At 5:51 a.m., deputies were called to a shot fired complaint on Georgetown Road. A caller reported hearing a gunshot.
• At 12:01 p.m., deputies were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Jones Lane. A caller reported that she was watching a neighbor’s house while they were away and that three people in a maroon sedan were attempting to steal items in the house. The caller said the property owners would be back later that day.
• At 12:23 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Ringo Avenue. A caller reported he was gone overnight and when he arrived home “all kinds of property was damaged.” He said it could have been his soon-to-be ex-wife.
• At 12:34 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Greenfields Lane.
• At 1:53 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifting suspect was being held in the loss prevention office.
• At 6:50 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone stole her bike near the lawn and garden department.
• At 7:17 p.m., officers took an assault report on Deepwood Drive.
• At 7:32 p.m., officers were called to an armed and dangerous person on Valley Brook Drive. A caller reported a male “pulled a gun on him and fired it in the air twice.”
• At 9:39 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense at the police station on West Second Street.
• At 10:05 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Edgewood Drive near Cherrywood Drive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.