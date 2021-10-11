blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 5:07 a.m., deputies were called to a possible burglary on Flat Creek Road. A caller reported hearing a person or animal trying to get in. Deputies determined there were no animals or people in the area.

• At 7:03 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Ann Street near West Broadway.

• At 7:48 a.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 8:13 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Harmony Landing.

• At 8:44 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Northwood Road. A nurse reported arriving at a residence and finding a male dead.

• At 10:08 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS and the coroner were called to a deceased person on Donalynn Drive.

• At 10:59 a.m., officers responded to a fight on Landings Drive. A caller reported hearing a fight across the street.

• At 3:17 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bryant-Benson Road.

• At 5:34 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Landings Drive.

• At 7:28 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Ewing Court.

• At 7:55 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on U.S. 127 South.

• At 10:17 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.

• At 10:50 p.m., city firefighters were called to a rescue on Holmes Street.

• At 11:24 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.

• At 11:44 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Louisville Road.

Saturday

• At 12:02 a.m., officers took a theft report on Cardwell Lane.

• At 1:33 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Stephen Road.

• At 2:29 a.m., officers took a theft report on Holmes Street.

• At 4:10 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Benson Valley Road.

• At 5:38 a.m., officers took an assault report on Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 8:13 a.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Shelby Street.

• At 10:50 a.m., city firefighters and EMS responded to a rescue on Hanna Place. A caller reported someone was stuck in an elevator.

• At 12:18 p.m., officers took a theft report on Vandalay Drive. A caller reported a catalytic converter was stolen from a Mitsubishi Eclipse.

• At 2:51 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Landings Drive.

• At 4:10 p.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Tracey Court.

• At 5:13 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.

• At 6:12 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Conway Street. A caller reported a 62-year-old female wearing jean shorts, a gray tank top, green flip flops and red glasses “packed her stuff” and said she “didn’t feel like being there.”

• At 7 p.m., officers took a theft report on East Main Street. A caller reported someone keeps stealing his mail. The caller said he has video footage of the thefts.

• At 7:13 p.m.. deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on Georgetown Road.

• At 7:37 p.m., officers took a fraud complaint on Hermitage Drive.

• At 8:44 p.m., officers took a theft report on Louisville Road. A caller reported someone stole prescription medication from her vehicle overnight.

• At 10:58 p.m., officers, deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Steadmantown Lane. A caller reported two people were injured after a vehicle overturned. All occupants were out of the vehicle, but one person was bleeding from the head and another was disoriented. Both were transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

• At 11:58 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Old Dailey Avenue. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident and said one male fled the scene. One person complained of being disoriented.

Sunday

• At 12:57 a.m., officers took an assault report on Kings Daughters Drive. A caller from Frankfort Regional Medical Center requested an officer for a patient who was bit by another person.

• At 5:51 a.m., deputies were called to a shot fired complaint on Georgetown Road. A caller reported hearing a gunshot.

• At 12:01 p.m., deputies were called to a criminal mischief complaint on Jones Lane. A caller reported that she was watching a neighbor’s house while they were away and that three people in a maroon sedan were attempting to steal items in the house. The caller said the property owners would be back later that day.

• At 12:23 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Ringo Avenue. A caller reported he was gone overnight and when he arrived home “all kinds of property was damaged.” He said it could have been his soon-to-be ex-wife.

• At 12:34 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Greenfields Lane.

• At 1:53 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a shoplifting suspect was being held in the loss prevention office.

• At 6:50 p.m., officers took a theft report at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone stole her bike near the lawn and garden department.

• At 7:17 p.m., officers took an assault report on Deepwood Drive.

• At 7:32 p.m., officers were called to an armed and dangerous person on Valley Brook Drive. A caller reported a male “pulled a gun on him and fired it in the air twice.”

• At 9:39 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 10:05 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Edgewood Drive near Cherrywood Drive.

