The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 4:19 a.m., officers were called to Murray Street concerning a stolen package from the caller’s porch.

• At 6:15 a.m., officers were called to Thornhill Bypass concerning a theft.

• At 8:55 a.m., officers were called to Valley Road concerning the theft of a microwave oven from a house boat.

• At 11:23 a.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue concerning a stolen bicycle.

• At 12:47 p.m., officers were called to John Davis Drive concerning a stolen license plate.

• At 12:50 p.m., officers took a report at the police department for a fraud complaint about someone using the caller’s accounts.

• At 1:17 p.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue concerning a stolen bicycle.

• At 1:36 p.m., officers were called to Flora Avenue after someone filed for unemployment benefits using the caller’s information.

• At 3:26 p.m., officers were called to Comanche Trail after someone stole a pair of shoes.

• At 4:25 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a loan being obtained using the caller’s information.

• At 6:27 p.m., officers responded to an accident at the Kroger Little Clinic on U.S. 127.

