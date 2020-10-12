The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:
Friday
• At 12:01 a.m., officers were called to Bypass Plaza Drive after a tire was slashed on a vehicle.
• At 11:27 a.m., officers were called to Prince Hall Village for a fraud complaint.
• At 2:19 p.m., officers were called to Seminole Trail for a burglary complaint. A box of comic books was missing.
• At 2:35 p.m., officers were called to the St. Clair parking garage after someone broke into a car and left the hood open.
• At 2:51 p.m., officers were called to Exmoor Drive for suspected drug activity.
• At 3:48 p.m., officers were called to Logan Street concerning the theft of a purse from a vehicle.
• At 3:57 p.m., officers were called to North Lime Street concerning a missing person. The person in question was later located.
• At 4:10 p.m., officers were called to Jones Lane concerning a theft of chainsaws and log splitters.
• At 7:20 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning possible child abuse.
• At 7:44 p.m., officers were called to Hibbett Sports, on U.S. 127, for a shoplifting complaint.
Saturday
• At 12:39 a.m., officers were called to Landings Drive for a shots fired complaint.
• At 12:29 p.m., officers were called to White Castle, on Versailles Road, for an injury accident involving three vehicles.
• At 1:10 p.m., officers were called to Deepwood Drive for a vandalism complaint after someone spray-painted the street.
• At 1:16 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Drive concerning a missing person.
• At 2:57 p.m., officers were called to Adams Lane for a burglary complaint. The caller said a gun was missing, but officers found no one in the house and no signs of forced entry.
• At 5:59 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Schenkelwood Drive. One vehicle overturned, but no one was injured.
• At 7:02 p.m., officers were called to Walter Todd Drive for a missing person complaint.
• At 7:39 p.m., officers were called to the Capital Plaza Hotel for a missing person complaint. The person was located and was walking home.
• At 8:23 p.m., officers were called to Steele Street concerning a stolen identification.
• At 9:52 p.m., firefighters were called to Stewart Home School, on Old Lawrenceburg Road, for a ground search. The person was later located on the school campus.
Sunday
• At 4:02 a.m., officers were called to Tupelo Trail for a possible burglary.
• At 5:23 a.m., officers were called to Alexander Street after a man broke into the caller’s home.
• At 8:52 a.m., officers were called to Ninevah Road for a criminal mischief complaint after someone put “a bunch of stuff” in a pool.
• At 9:16 a.m., officers were called to Potomac Court after a computer was taken from a vehicle.
• At 10:39 a.m., officers were called to North Scruggs Lane after someone broke into the caller’s vehicle.
• At 2:04 p.m., officers were called to Staples, on Lawrenceburg Road, after someone broke into an employee’s car and took a debit card and cash.
• At 2:58 p.m., officers were called to Champion Court after someone broke into a vehicle.
• At 4:18 p.m., officers were called to Georgetown Road concerning a neighbor burning her political campaign signs.
• At 6:12 p.m., officers were called to Wilson Street concerning a man yelling “I hate you. I’m going to kill you” after saying he would get a gun. Officers spoke to those involved and everything was OK.
• At 8:44 p.m., officers were called to Frankfort Regional Medical Center concerning an assault at University Lodge.
