The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:
• A drug offense was reported on Centennial Avenue at 1:07 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Schenkel Lane at 8:35 a.m. No one was injured.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Doctors Drive at 8:37 a.m. A caller said a hit-and-run accident occurred while one vehicle was pulling out of Western Hills High School. A person in the vehicle complained of chest pain.
• A reckless driver was reported on River Bend Road at 8:52 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Landings Drive at 10:38 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Fannin Court at 11:25 a.m.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Owenton Road at 12:12 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on East Main Street at 12:52 p.m. No one was injured.
• An intoxicated driver was reported on Louisville Road at 3:19 p.m.
• Vandalism was reported on Williamsburg Road at 5 p.m.
• A smoke odor was reported on Landings Drive at 5:04 p.m. A female caller said she smelled something burning but did not see smoke or flames. She also advised she had just turned her heater on.
• A burglary was reported on West Second Street at 6:10 p.m. No additional information was available.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Holt Lane at 6:35 p.m. No one was injured.
• A theft was reported on West Broadway Street at 7:09 p.m.
• A missing person was reported on Champion Drive at 8:33 p.m. No additional information was available.
• An intoxicated driver was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 11:55 p.m.