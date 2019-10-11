The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• A hazardous materials situation was reported at 9:47 a.m. near the Franklin County Health Department on the East-West Connector. A caller said a Frankfort Plant Board truck had spun around in what was believed to be a 100-foot-long oil slick on the road. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was contacted and it was determined the liquid on the roadway was water, not diesel.
• A theft was reported on Lewis Street at 9:59 a.m.
• A reckless driver was reported on Louisville Road at 10:23 a.m.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Linden Avenue at 1:24 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Lebanon Road at 2:54 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Sullivan Lane at 3:35 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Old Sheep Pen Road at 3:52 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Schenkel Lane at 4:33 p.m.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 4:34 p.m.
• A missing person was reported on West Second Street at 4:40 p.m. A female caller reported her daughter was missing but then told police her daughter had contacted her and was OK.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Meredith Avenue at 4:52 p.m.
• A sexual offense was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 5:18 p.m. No additional information was available.
• A controlled burn was reported on Fawn Drive at 5:44 p.m.
• An assault was reported on Schenkel Lane at 8:40 p.m. A male caller said he was punched in the face.
• A burglary was reported on Marlowe Court at 9:16 p.m. A caller from Hickory Hills Apartments reported an Xbox had been stolen.
• A caller reported shots fired on Ewing Street at 10:25 p.m. A female caller reported hearing three shots from a pistol. Police were unable to locate anyone.
• A burglary was reported on Dewey Court at 11:48 p.m. A male caller reported he and his girlfriend have had several break-ins.