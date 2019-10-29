The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
- Trespassing was reported on Louisville Road at 12:46 a.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Marlowe Court at 3:31 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Marlowe Court at 6:41 a.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Hickory Lane at 7:59 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Cardwell Lane at 8:50 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Versailles Road at 8:51 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Versailles Road at 10:41 a.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 11:17 a.m.
- A theft was reported on W. Second Street at 12:14 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 12:59 p.m. at East Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Donalynn Drive at 2:35 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on McCann Lane at 2:44 p.m.
- A brush fire was reported on Collins Lane at 4:15 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Wood Cliff Road at 4:42 p.m.
- A structure fire was reported at Willow Wood Apartments on Tupelo Trail at 5:17 p.m. The caller could hear the smoke alarm going off in a neighbor’s apartment and smoke was seen coming through the door. The fire was extinguished at 5:26 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on East Georgetown Road at 5:42 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Meredith Avenue at 5:51 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Louisville Road at 8:08 p.m.
- A robbery was reported on East Georgetown Road at 8:53 p.m. Someone was assaulted and had a wallet taken, but declined to be taken to the hospital.
- Harassment was reported on Louisville Road at 9:17 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on East Georgetown Road at 9:41 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Maryland Avenue at 9:57 p.m.