The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.
- A burglary was reported on Equine Way at 9:24 a.m.
- A theft was reported on West Second Street at 1:10 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Ridgewood Lane at 2:44 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 2:54 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 5:01 p.m. on Interstate 64.
- A fire was reported on Owenton Road at 5:49 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 5:55 p.m. on Holmes Street.
- A burglary was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 6:28 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 7:52 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Louisville Road at 8:23 p.m.
- A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 9:18 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Kimberly Drive at 9:31 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Kimberly Drive at 11:06 p.m.