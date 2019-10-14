The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday
• A theft was reported on Lewis Street at 9:33 a.m.
• A burglary was reported on Landings Drive at 10:50 a.m. The male caller said someone had kicked in his apartment door and the apartment was “tore up.”
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Menominee Trail at 11:37 a.m.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Brawner Street at 1:55 p.m.
• A shoplifter was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 4:26 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Pea Ridge Road at 4:50 p.m.
• A missing person was reported on Spring Street at 6:52 p.m. No additional information was available.
• A caller reported hearing shots fired at 8:33 p.m. No additional information was available.
Saturday
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Louisville Road at 4:19 a.m. No one was injured.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Galbraith Road at 6:26 a.m. A female caller said a Ford F-150 had flipped. A 21-year-old male complained of face and head pain and had a swollen right eye.
• A theft was reported on Tracy Lane at 8:54 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Miller Lane at 10:56 a.m.
• Vandalism was reported on West Second Street at 12:45 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Pea Ridge Road at 3:03 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Holmes Street at 3:39 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Sullivan Lane at 4:10 p.m.
Sunday
• A caller reported hearing shots fired on Smoot Lane at 1:17 a.m. The caller said that someone had been shooting for two hours and that it sounded like a semiautomatic. Officers were unable to locate anyone.
• A theft was reported on University Drive at 1:59 a.m.
• A caller reported hearing shots fired at 2:37 a.m. No additional information was available.
• A theft was reported on Allnutt Drive at 3:58 a.m.
• A smoke smell was reported on Westmont Court at 7:11 a.m. A female caller said she detected an overheating odor that she didn’t smell when she turned on the heat earlier.
• A controlled burn was reported on Big Eddy Beach Road at 10:03 a.m.
• A caller reported hearing shots fired on Hunters Trace at 11:47 a.m. A male caller said someone was shooting large guns and was being a nuisance.
• A theft was reported on Owenton Road at 12:59 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident with injury was reported on Hickory Ridge Road at 1:41 p.m. A car reportedly flipped and the driver was trapped. The call was transferred to Shelby County.
• A theft was reported on St. Clair Street at 3:28 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Desha Drive at 3:44 p.m.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Cherry Lane at 6:19 p.m.
• A reckless driver was reported on Jackson Drive at 6:25 p.m.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Owenton Road at 6:58 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Valley Brook Drive at 7:42 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on University Drive at 8:04 p.m. No one was injured.
• Vandalism was reported on Taylor Avenue at 9:08 p.m.
• A fire investigation was conducted on Lyons Drive at 9:21 p.m.
• A ground fire was reported on Montclair Road at 10:30 p.m.