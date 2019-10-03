The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
• An intoxicated driver was reported on Deepwood Drive at 1:22 a.m.
• A structure fire was reported on Woodgate Road at 3:06 a.m. A grease fire on the stove was extinguished and everyone in the home was safely evacuated before firefighters arrived. The house was full of smoke.
• A burglary was reported on Allnutt Drive at 5:10 a.m. A female caller who was not at home said a male threatened to break into her house. When officers arrived on scene they told the man to “come back later to get the rest of his property.”
• A theft was reported on Blade Avenue at 7:25 a.m.
• A theft was reported on East Fourth Street at 7:57 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 8:53 a.m.
• A missing person was reported on Ninevah Road at 8:59 a.m. A female caller said her juvenile daughter was missing. She called back at 9:36 a.m. to advise her daughter had returned.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Wallace Avenue at 9:28 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Versailles Road at 11:25 a.m.
• A shoplifter was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 11:50 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 12:37 p.m. No one was injured.
• A sexual offense was reported on East Main Street at 1:30 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on East Main Street at 1:37 p.m. A student at Franklin County High School was allegedly found in possession of marijuana.
• A drug offense was reported on John Davis Drive at 2:08 p.m. An officer reported a male driver in a black Chevrolet S10 pickup with a missing top bumper and damage to the tailgate appeared to have made a drug deal that was captured on camera. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
• A theft was reported on Mockingbird Lane at 2:30 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Holmes Street at 4:44 p.m.
• A missing person was reported on Elizabeth Street at 7:25 p.m. A caller reported a male juvenile had run away. No additional information was available.
• A theft was reported on East Main Street at 9:05 p.m.