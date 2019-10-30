The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
- A suspicious person was reported on Mallard Drive at 1:33 a.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on W. Second Street at 3:40 a.m.
- A vehicle fire was reported in a parking lot on Ridgewood Lane at 6:33 a.m. The fire was extinguished by 6:43 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 7:54 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on N. Lime Street at 8:06 a.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Mills Lane at 8:16 a.m.
- A theft was reported at 8:43 a.m. on Holmes Street.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on E. Georgetown Road.
- An intoxicated person was reported on Louisville Road at 12:12 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Louisville Road at 1:09 p.m.
- A hit and run was reported at 2:38 p.m. on E. Main Street at the red light in front of Kentucky State University.
- An assault was reported at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane at 3:25 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Marlowe Court at 4:39 p.m.
- An assault was reported on W. Clinton Street at 4:46 p.m. Caller had papers snatched out of their hands and felt unsafe.
- A controlled burn was reported on Westover Road at 5:17 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 6:04 p.m.
- A controlled burn was reported on Green Wilson Road at 6:06 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on W. Second Street at 6:16 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Compton Drive at 7:41 p.m. Caller said she was shoved and was injured.
- Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 8:26 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Ridge Road at 8:47 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Ivy Avenue at 11:50 p.m.