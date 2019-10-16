The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Linden Avenue at 7:16 a.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Versailles Road at 8:28 a.m. A caller at McDonald’s said that a female had been in the bathroom for an hour doing drugs and that she had been asked to leave numerous times. The caller advised she had left and was told not to come back.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Centennial Avenue at 8:49 a.m. The male caller said the accident occurred in front of his residence and involved a 1997 Lincoln Town Car. The caller said he would call back later.
• A theft was reported on Versailles Road at 9:04 a.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on St. Johns Road at 11:28 a.m.
• A ground fire was reported on Jones Lane at 12:14 p.m. The caller said a vehicle was pulling a trailer of hay that was on fire and five bales had fallen off and caused spot fires in a field. After the fires were extinguished, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was notified to clean up.
• A controlled burn was reported on River Valley Road at 12:33 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Logan Street at 12:52 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Prince Hall Village Drive at 1:48 p.m.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on East Main Street at 2:42 p.m.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Centennial Avenue at 4:09 p.m. The male caller from a previous call said the hit vehicle was a maroon Lincoln Town Car and that it happened overnight.
• A controlled burn was reported on Duckers Road at 5:35 p.m.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 6:52 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Meadow Lane at 7:26 p.m. A caller reported a safe was stolen.
• A trespasser was reported on West Fourth Street at 7:41 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Valley Brook Drive at 8:40 p.m.
• An assault was reported on Spruce Drive at 8:57 p.m. A female caller said she wanted an emergency protective order against her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend because she swung at her on the corner of Avenstoke and Crawford roads.
• A drug offense was reported on East Main Street at 10:38 p.m. A male caller said he saw his girlfriend shooting up heroin at University Lodge and wanted her to get help. Police issued a warning to the female.