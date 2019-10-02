Blotter 2

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:

• An assault was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 1:26 a.m. No further information was available.

• A stolen vehicle was reported on Colston Lane at 6:31 a.m.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on East Main Street at 7:21 a.m. No one was injured.

• A burglary was reported on Holmes Street at 8:38 a.m. The caller of a condemned house said someone broke in the night before but was no longer there.

• A smoke odor was reported on Jett Boulevard at 9:12 a.m. A caller reported smoke in the dining room and the building was evacuated. The smell stemmed from an electrical issue.

• A theft was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 10:56 a.m.

• A reckless driver was reported on West Main Street at 12:21 p.m.

• A theft was reported on Holmes Street at 12:49 p.m.

• A shoplifter was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 1:43 p.m.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Louisville Road at 3:42 p.m. No one was injured.

• A burglary was reported on Rocky Branch Road at 4:07 p.m. The caller reported knowing who broke in. No additional information was available.

• A trespasser was reported on Pea Ridge Road at 5:12 p.m.

• A vehicle fire was reported on Lawrence Street at 5:44 p.m. A caller reported that flames were coming from under the vehicle. The fire was extinguished and the vehicle was towed.

• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Versailles Road at 7:59 p.m. No one was injured.

• Fraud was reported on West Second Street at 9:23 p.m.

• A burglary was reported on East Georgetown Road at 10:16 p.m. A caller at Capital Mobile Home Park stated that the front and back doors had been open when he arrived home.

• A missing person was reported on Ninevah Road at 11:02 p.m. A female caller reported that a female teenager had runaway. They had an argument, the caller phoned the foster care agency and “the daughter was gone before she hung up with them.”

