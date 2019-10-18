The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
• A hit-and-run was reported on Jackson Drive at 8:02 a.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Colston Lane at 8:27 a.m.
• A structure fire was reported on Centennial Avenue at 9:16 a.m. Firefighters extinguished a small kitchen fire that appeared to be electrical in nature. Two people were sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation, according to Frankfort Fire Chief Wayne Briscoe.
• A drug offense was reported at Western Hills High School on Doctors Drive at 11:20 a.m. No additional information was available.
• A drug offense was reported at Western Hills on Doctors Drive at 11:59 a.m. No additional information was available.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 2:19 p.m.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Harrodswood Road at 3:44 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 5:11 p.m. No one was injured.
• A controlled burn was reported on Deerland Drive at 6:05 p.m.