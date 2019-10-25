The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday:
- A theft was reported on East Georgetown Road at 7:19 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Arapaho Trail at 8:09 a.m.
- A hit and run was reported on Isaac Shelby Circle West at 8:50 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Cherrywood Road at 10:16 a.m.
- A theft was reported on Lyons Drive at 12:18 p.m.
- A controlled burn occurred on Pradero Drive at 1:04 p.m.
- A fire was reported at 2:01 p.m. between Colston Lane and Peaks Mill in the Steadmantown area. The caller reported heavy smoke. When the fire department arrived flames were visible. A propane tank is thought to have exploded.
- A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 2:12 p.m. on U.S. 127 South at Jones Lane. There were several injuries with at least one person airlifted from the scene.
- A suspicious person was reported on Louisville Road at 3:01 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Meadow Glen at 3:58 p.m.
- Fraud was reported on St. Clair Street at 4:02 p.m
- Harassment was reported on East Georgetown Road at 4:36 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Woodland Avenue at 4:55 p.m.
- A controlled burn occurred on Green Wilson Road at 6:43 p.m.
- A controlled burn occurred on Mills Lane at 6:57 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Wilson Street at 7:08 p.m.
- A suspicious person was reported on Leawood Drive at 7:18 p.m.
- A gas leak was reported on Alexander Street at 8:02 p.m. Gas was seen coming from the meter.
- A theft was reported on Tierra Linda Drive at 9:36 p.m.