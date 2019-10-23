The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday:
- A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 8:21 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Murray Street at 10:18 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported at 10:45 a.m. on Georgetown Road.
- Shoplifting was reported at 1:38 p.m. at Kroger on Lawrenceburg Road. A white male was reportedly seen fleeing the store after using a pair of scissors to steal a phone. He was seen running toward JCPenney, Johnny Carino’s and Kay Jewelers. The phone was recovered.
- An assault was reported at Western Hills High School on Doctors Drive at 2:34 p.m. Inappropriate contact from a teacher to a 14-year-old student was reported to the school’s principal. The incident allegedly happened on Oct. 17 and is under investigation.
- Harassment was reported on Williamsburg Drive at 4:17 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Bald Knob Road at 4:50 p.m.
- A controlled burn occurred on Bates Road at 6:59 p.m.
- Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 7:10 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Georgetown Road at 7:15 p.m.
- A caller reported shots fired on Bryant-Benson Road at 7:18 p.m. The caller reported someone drove by and shot at his van. The windows were reportedly shot out of the van and bullet holes were visible. No injuries were reported.
- A theft was reported on Hiawatha Trail at 7:31 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Louisville Road at 9 p.m.
- A gas leak was reported on Shelby Street at 9:21 p.m. The caller reported he and his wife felt dizzy and lightheaded after turning their gas heater on in their home. The smell of natural gas was also present. The couple evacuated the home.
- A theft was reported on Devils Hollow Road at 10:42 p.m.