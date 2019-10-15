The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Monday:
• A missing person was reported at the police station on West Second Street at 12:01 a.m. No additional information was available.
• A drug offense was reported on Forest Hill Drive at 1:25 a.m. A caller reported a “female at the residence talks about smoking weed.”
• An assault was reported on Thomas Place at 5:14 a.m. A male caller said he heard people cussing and slamming doors and it woke him. Police advised the fight was verbal.
• Fraud was reported on East Main Street at 8:23 a.m.
• A theft was reported on West Second Street at 8:45 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Louisville Road at 9:10 a.m.
• An assault was reported on Athletic Drive at 9:20 a.m. No additional information was available.
• A controlled burn was reported on Bridgeport-Benson Road at 9:48 a.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 11:56 a.m.
• Vandalism was reported on East Main Street at 12:13 p.m.
• A missing person was reported on Harrodsburg Lane at 12:49 p.m. A caller reported a 33-year-old son had been missing since 5 or 6 a.m. Police advised they had been in contact with the missing man earlier in the day.
• Fraud was reported on Coffee Tree Road at 12:56 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on John Davis Drive at 2:45 p.m. A caller at Kohl’s said occupants of a white Toyota Camry were “making drug deals” and that the vehicle had been seen there several times.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Centennial Avenue at 2:52 p.m.
• A sexual offense was reported on Furrow Lane at 4:40 p.m. No additional information was available.
• A theft was reported on Cherrywood Drive at 4:48 p.m.
• Abuse was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 5:41 p.m. A female said she “gets abused by her husband every day” and wanted to make a report.
• A shoplifter was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 5:54 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Myrtle Avenue at 6:07 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Louisville Road at 6:35 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on Holly Hill Drive at 7:36 p.m.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Breckinridge Avenue at 7:38 p.m.
• A missing juvenile was reported found on Poa Drive at 11:29 p.m. No additional information was available.