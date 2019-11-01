The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
- A fire alarm was reported on Fiesta Way at 7:44 a.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported at 7:59 a.m. on Interstate 64 East near the Frankfort exit. The caller said they were side-swiped by a vehicle with “Fed-Ex” written on the side.
- A four-car motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 8:19 a.m. on Versailles Road.
- An intoxicated person was reported at 11:05 a.m. at Hibbett Sports on Lawrenceburg Road.
- A theft was reported on Mills Lane at 11:56 a.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on River Bend Road at 12:34 p.m.
- Trespassing was reported on Louisville Road at 12:37 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Wright Street at 1:40 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Schenkel Lane at 2:32 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Holmes Street at 3:01 p.m.
- A hit-and-run was reported at 3:24 p.m. at Cracker Barrel on Bizzack Boulevard.
- A burglary was reported on North Lime Street at 5:24 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Old Soldiers Lane at 5:59 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Bridgeport-Benson Road at 6:58 p.m.
- A vehicle fire was reported at 7:53 p.m. on Clifton Avenue. The caller said they saw smoke coming from the vehicle.
- A theft was reported on West Second Street at 9:20 p.m.
- A ground fire was reported on Fifth Avenue at 9:21 p.m. First responders determined the fire was an illegal campfire that was left unattended.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Meagher Avenue at 11:31 p.m.
- A stolen vehicle was reported on Meagher Avenue at 11:58 p.m.