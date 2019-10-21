The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:
Friday
• A theft was reported on Sunset Drive at 6:35 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Bypass Plaza Drive at 8:35 a.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 9:01 a.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Versailles Road at 10:20 a.m. No one was injured.
• A possible gas leak was reported on Shelby Street at 10:47 a.m. A caller said there was a strong smell of gas in the area. Officials advised nothing was found.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 12:09 p.m. No one was injured.
• Fraud was reported on Springhill Lane at 12:53 p.m.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Wilkinson Boulevard at 1:08 p.m.
• Fraud was reported on Ninevah Road at 1:12 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Green Wilson Road at 4:06 p.m.
• A drug offense was reported on Leawood Drive at 4:08 p.m. No additional information was available.
• A controlled burn was reported on Fawn Drive at 5:19 p.m.
• A sexual offense was reported on Leawood Drive at 5:19 p.m. A caller said a 13-year-old female had been sexually assaulted while walking home from school.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Ashmore Drive at 5:34 p.m. No one was injured.
• A trespasser was reported on Flat Creek Road at 8:39 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Louisville Road at 9:10 p.m.
• A hazardous materials situation was reported on Schenkel Lane at 9:36 p.m. No additional information was available.
• A burglary was reported on Hillview Court at 11:37 p.m. A female caller who was waiting in her vehicle said she heard someone in her house, where her son was inside sleeping.
Saturday
• An assault was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 12:49 a.m.
• A burglary was reported at a church on West Clinton Street at 1:25 a.m. A male caller said a side door was open when he arrived and he “did not want to go through the church alone.”
• A trespasser was reported on East Georgetown Road at 1:30 a.m.
• A theft was reported on East Georgetown Road at 9:22 a.m.
• A theft was reported on Holmes Street at 9:55 a.m.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Holmes Street at 1:52 p.m.
• A shoplifter was reported on John Davis Drive at 2:34 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Green Wilson Road at 4:12 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Ninevah Road at 4:34 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on White Oak Drive at 5:58 p.m.
• A controlled burn was reported on Royal Parkway at 5:58 p.m.
• A motor vehicle accident was reported on Versailles Road at 6:55 p.m. No one was injured.
• A controlled burn was reported on Harp Pike at 7:39 p.m.
• A structure fire was reported on Aldridge Court at 8:30 p.m. A caller said the house was already demolished but the wood was on fire. The fire department got the blaze under control in six minutes and extinguished it.
Sunday
• A structure fire was reported on Swigert Avenue at 1:29 a.m. A caller said three garbage cans were on fire. Then the flames caught the porch on fire. Everyone was evacuated and the fire department knocked the blaze down in three minutes and extinguished it.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Sunset Drive at 8:08 a.m.
• Vandalism was reported on Kimbel Drive at 10:57 a.m.
• A missing person was reported on Elizabeth Street at 11:41 a.m. A caller said a 14-year-old male had run away during the night. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray or blue shirt and black Nike shoes and has run away before. The caller advised he could be near the Eastwood Shopping Center area or north of Governor’s Place and was possibly riding an orange bicycle.
• A shoplifter was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 12:22 p.m.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Sunset Drive at 1:51 p.m.
• A stolen vehicle was reported on Owenton Road at 3:57 p.m.
• A hit-and-run was reported on Ashmore Drive at 4:01 p.m.
• A trespasser was reported on East Georgetown Road at 4:28 p.m.
• A burglary was reported on Kentucky Avenue at 5:20 p.m. A female caller named a certain male who she thinks broke in while she was gone.
• A missing person was reported on Winding Way Drive at 5:20 p.m. A mother said a male had been missing since Saturday night. She gave his phone number and said he was showing “active” on Facebook but thought that someone else may have his phone. He was last seen wearing blue and yellow shorts and a white T-shirt with his dad’s picture.
• A theft was reported on Hickory Drive at 6:26 p.m.
• A theft was reported on Brighton Park Boulevard at 6:27 p.m.