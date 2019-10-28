The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend:

Friday

  • A caller reported shots fired in the Capital Mobile Home parking lot on East Georgetown Road at 12:21 a.m. 
  • A burglary was reported on Graefenburg Road at 7:15 a.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on East Main Street at 7:59 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Lyons Drive at 8:11 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Evergreen Road at 9:57 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on West Second Street at 11:11 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Maverick Trail at 11:31 a.m.
  • A theft was reported on Steele Street at 12:08 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Valley Brook Drive at 12:47 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on Holmes Street at 1:34 p.m.
  • A drug offense was reported on West Second Street at 1:46 p.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Colston Lane at 2:34 p.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Hilltop Drive at 3:02 p.m.
  • A theft was reported on River Bend Road at 3:13 p.m.
  • Fraud was reported on Sandstone Drive on 4:32 p.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Green Wilson Road at 5:39 p.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Bald Knob Road at 6:31 p.m.
  • A deceased person was reported on Kings Daughters Drive at 7:02 p.m.
  • A hit-and-run was reported on Bayberry Lane near the Dollar General on Versailles Road at 7:13 p.m.
  • A controlled burn occurred on Green Wilson Road at 10:02 p.m.

Saturday

  • A theft was reported on Cardwell Lane at 3:14 a.m.
  • A caller reported shots fired on East Main Street at 3:53 a.m. The caller heard shots and screaming.
  • Vandalism was reported at 4:33 a.m. in the YMCA parking garage on West Clinton Street. A car was found with a broken window in the first level of the garage.
  • A smoke smell was reported on Mallard Drive at 8:35 a.m.
  • An intoxicated person was reported on Louisville Road at 3:55 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported on Interstate 64 East at 10:27 p.m.
  • A caller reported shots fired at 11:24 p.m. at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive.

Sunday

  • A burglary was reported on Landings Drive at 12:38 a.m.
  • An assault was reported on Thistlewood Avenue at 11:17 a.m.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 1:57 p.m.
  • Trespassing was reported on Owenton Road at 3:02 p.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Heady Road at 3:11 p.m.
  • A motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported at 3:25 p.m. on Georgetown Road at Thomas Street. A single vehicle ran off the road.
  • A burglary was reported on Crestwood Drive at 5:06 p.m.
  • A controlled burn was reported on Leestown Road at 5:44 p.m.
  • A reckless driver was reported on Louisville Road at 6:17 p.m.
  • A missing person was reported on Berry Hill Drive at 7:06 p.m.
  • A fire/smoke smell was reported at 7:52 p.m.
  • A burglary was reported on Harp Pike at 8:31 p.m.
  • A fire/smoke smell was reported on Berry Hill Drive at 10:05 p.m. No flames were seen. After an investigation, the report was ruled to be unfounded.

