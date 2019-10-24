The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Frankfort Fire and EMS and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday:
- A burglary was reported on Harp Pike at 12:48 a.m.
- A shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 1:06 a.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported on Evergreen Road at 4:39 a.m.
- A controlled burn occurred on Mills Lane at 8:58 a.m.
- Harassment was reported on Rivers Bend Road at 10:53 a.m.
- A burglary was reported on Hanks Lane at 1:34 p.m.
- An assault was reported on Holmes Street at 1:56 p.m.
- A drug offense was reported on Brighton Park Blvd at 2:07 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Chippewa Trail at 2:46 p.m.
- A shoplifting was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 2:56 p.m.
- A controlled burn occurred on Evergreen Road at 3:15 p.m.
- A shoplifting was reported at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard at 3:33 p.m.
- A vehicle fire was reported on Leonardwood Drive at 3:34 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Schenkel Lane at 5:31 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Hiawatha Trail at 5:37 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on W. Second Street at 5:42 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on River Bend Road at 6:15 p.m.
- A burglary was reported on Jones Lane at 6:45 p.m.
- A motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported at 7:16 p.m. on Switzer Road.
- A controlled burn occurred on Mills Lane at 7:18 p.m.
- A fire investigation took place on Capital Avenue at 7:59 p.m. The fire was out when responders arrived.
- A burglary was reported on Ridgeview Drive at 8:29 p.m.
- A theft was reported on Waterford Circle at 8:30 p.m.
- Harassment was reported on Butler Street at 8:39 p.m.