The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the holiday weekend:
Friday
• At 12:23 a.m., deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Benson Valley Road.
• At 12:31 a.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.
• At 5:28 a.m., officers were called to a possible burglary on Greenup Avenue.
• At 7:07 a.m., city firefighters and EMS were called to a possible gas leak on Blueridge Drive.
• At 9:18 a.m., city firefighters were called to a rescue at First Baptist Church on St. Clair Street. A caller reported an elevator was stuck and would not open.
• At 11:32 a.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
• At 11:44 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on U.S. 127 South.
• At 12:13 p.m., officers took a burglary report at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported someone stole a Ring doorbell and broke into an apartment.
• At 12:19 p.m., county firefighters and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road. A caller reported a vehicle being chased by four cruisers “wrecked" out near the interstate on ramp. One person was tased and required EMS.
• At 12:55 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 4:27 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on East Main Street.
• At 4:55 p.m., officers were notified of a sexual offense on Fifth Avenue.
• At 6:49 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 6:50 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Bald Knob Road.
• At 8:34 p.m., officers took a burglary report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported she came home from jail and her house had been broken into. The caller said that a sound bar, three purses, a knife, clothes, paintings and other electronics were stolen.
• At 8:42 p.m., city firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Thornhill Bypass near Schenkel Lane.
• At 8:55 p.m., officers were called to a possible fight on Rye Drive near Reed Drive.
• At 9:31 p.m., county firefighters were called to a ground fire on Taylor Branch Road.
Saturday
• At 12:59 a.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took an assault report.
• At 9:39 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Louisville Road.
• At 10:04 a.m., officers took a theft report on Shelby Street. A caller reported a tool box had been stolen from a shed.
• At 10:24 a.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an assault at Sonny’s BBQ on Bizzack Boulevard. A caller reported an employee’s husband was fighting the manager.
• At 3:04 p.m., deputies and county fire were called to a vehicle fire on McCann Lane.
• At 3:05 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Chinook Trail. A caller reported a two-vehicle accident involving a Honda Accord and a Nissan Altima. One female complained of a back injury.
• At 5:34 p.m., officers took a theft report on East Second Street. A caller reported a bike was stolen.
• At 6:32 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Demerson Lane.
• At 8:31 p.m., officers were notified of a drug offense on Harrodswood Road.
• At 8:56 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Schenkel Lane near Comanche Trail.
• At 9:46 p.m., deputies took a burglary report on Bald Knob Road. A caller reported someone broke in two days prior and stole a lawn mower.
• At 11:35 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64.
Sunday
• At 1:23 a.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Schenkel Lane.
• At 11:10 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Locust Ridge Road. A caller reported a female juvenile with a history of running away did not come home the night before.
• At 12:42 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported a 37-year-old female hadn’t been seen since the day before.
• At 1:24 p.m., officers at the police station on West Second Street took a theft report. A person reported a cellphone was stolen.
• At 1:57 p.m., officers took a theft report on Lincoln Drive. A caller reported a male “stole her phone, mail and keys and tore up her front door and all of her clothes.”
• At 4:50 p.m., deputies were notified of an intoxicated driver on U.S. 127 South.
• At 6:45 p.m., deputies, county fire and EMS were called to an injury motor vehicle accident on Sullivan Lane. A caller reported a single-vehicle accident involving a Nissan SUV. The caller said the vehicle was on its side and one female was complaining of leg pain.
• At 8:16 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Rosewood Lane.
• At 8:24 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hoge Avenue. A caller reported that evicted tenants stole window air conditioning units.
• At 11:14 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a drug offense on Broadway Street.
Monday
• At 1:38 a.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Fifth Avenue.
• At 7:26 a.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.
• At 10:41 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to an airplane crash at the Capital City Airport on Airport Road. A Beechcraft plane made an emergency landing. One person complained of a back injury. Kentucky Emergency Management was notified.
• At 11:12 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Steadmantown Lane near Schenkel Lane.
• At 11:48 a.m., officers took a fraud complaint at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported someone used fake money.
• At 12:13 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported items were stolen from her apartment.
• At 12:22 p.m., officers took a theft report at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation on Old Soldiers Lane. A patient reported someone stole his money.
• At 12:45 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Bethel Lane. A caller reported power tools were stolen.
• At 2:13 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Henry Street.
• At 3:30 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were notified of an intoxicated person on Sunset Drive.
• At 3:39 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported two juvenile males were missing. One was with a relative in Frankfort and the other was allegedly elsewhere in Kentucky.
• At 4:04 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.
• At 6:29 p.m., city firefighters and EMS conducted a fire investigation on Oaklawn Drive.
• At 7:33 p.m., officers and deputies were notified of a stolen vehicle on Versailles Road.
• At 8:11 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Woodland Avenue.
• At 9:19 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Holmes Street.
• At 9:35 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Woodland Avenue.
• At 10:55 p.m., officers took a theft report at Riverview Apartments on Compton Drive. A caller reported a female stole her medication.
