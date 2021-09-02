090121 127 South crash

A firefighter cleans debris from a motor vehicle accident off of U.S. 127 South near Green Wilson Road Wednesday as a tow truck driver prepares to haul away one of the two vehicles involved in the accident. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Wednesday:

• At 7:34 a.m., officers were notified of a missing person at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 7:38 a.m., the coroner was called to a deceased person at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Kings Daughters Drive. The caller reported it involved an investigation being conducted in Anderson County. The caller said a wallet and cellphone were recovered.

• At 7:52 a.m., officers took a theft report at Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into.

• At 9:19 a.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on River Bend Road.

• At 12:02 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on West Main Street.

• At 12:18 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Green Wilson Road. A caller reported two vehicles were involved.

• At 12:58 p.m., officers took a theft report at the police station on West Second Street.

• At 2:17 p.m., officers took a theft report at Lowe’s Home Improvement on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a male with a beard wearing blue jeans stole a phone from a bike. The caller said the male “walked up to the bike and took it out” then walked toward Walmart.

• At 2:49 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.

• At 2:58 p.m., officers took a theft report at Capital Plaza Hotel on Wilkinson Boulevard. A caller reported someone tried to steal a red Ford Ranger in the parking lot.

• At 3:33 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road near the East-West Connector.

• At 3:38 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Cross Hill Drive. A caller reported laundry equipment behind the building was vandalized.

• At 4:47 p.m., officers took a theft report on Tierra Linda Drive. A caller reported she is staying with friends and she thinks one of them stole $1,000 out of her purse.

• At 11:09 p.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Ridgeview Drive.

