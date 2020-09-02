The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Tuesday:
• At 11:42 a.m., officers were called to John Davis Drive for a fraud complaint and possible phone scam.
• At 11:56 a.m., officers were called to Murray Street concerning a theft of money.
• At 12:02 p.m., officers were called to Patricia Street after a brush guard was stolen from a truck.
• At 12:33 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Louisville Road involving three vehicles.
• At 12:42 p.m., officers were called to Wapping Street concerning a stolen boat.
• At 1:46 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near exit 48. A vehicle spun into the median and lost a tire, which struck a second vehicle.
• At 2:36 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle injury accident near Peaks Mill Road.
• At 3:14 p.m., officers were called to Kentucky Avenue concerning a theft of fishing poles, a lawn mower and other items.
• At 3:15 p.m., officers were called to KY 151 concerning a burglary at a residence. A chainsaw was missing.
• At 5:04 p.m., officers were called to Old Glenns Creek Road for a shots fired complaint.
• At 9:55 p.m., officers were called to Shell on Versailles Road for a theft complaint.
