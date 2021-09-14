blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 12:03 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on John Davis Drive.

• At 11:20 a.m., officers took a burglary report at Country Hill Apartments on Marlowe Court. A caller reported going through the apartment but could not determine if anything was stolen.

• At 2:43 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated driver on Thistlewood Avenue.

• At 3:03 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on the East-West Connector.

• At 3:22 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Equine Way.

• At 3:33 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Versailles Road.

• At 4:23 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on John Davis Drive.

• At 5:07 p.m., deputies took a fraud complaint on Shadrick Ferry Road.

• At 5:20 p.m., officers took a theft report on Deepwood Drive. A caller reported that his friends “took his wallet and threw it in a dumpster.” The caller said the wallet contained his green card.

• At 5:31 p.m., officers were called to a fight on St. Clair Street near West Main. A caller reported two males were yelling and it looked like they were “about to get physical.”

• At 6:01 p.m., officers took a theft report on Willow Street. A caller reported someone stole her dog.

• At 6:42 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Ivy Avenue.

• At 8:11 p.m., county firefighters were called to a smoke smell on Old Lawrenceburg Road.

• At 9:40 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an injury motor vehicle accident on Holmes Street. A caller reported an accident between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

• At 11:01 p.m., officers and deputies were called to a shots fired complaint on North Lime Street. A caller reported hearing four or five shots.

Saturday

• At 3:52 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Langford Avenue. A caller reported that she thinks someone is in her back bedroom.

• At 6:49 a.m., officers took a theft report on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported someone broke into his Toyota Corolla and stole a drill.

• At 8:21 a.m., officers took a burglary report on Versailles Road. A caller reported that money and electronics were missing and that someone got in through the roof overnight.

• At 10:58 a.m., deputies took a theft report on Chenault Road. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into overnight and several items were missing.

• At 11:09 a.m., officers took a theft report at Kroger on Brighton Park Boulevard. A caller at the service desk reported employees would not give him his money back for what he bought the day before. He also said they also wouldn’t give him reward points.

• At 11:14 a.m., officers, city fire and EMS responded to an assault on Leawood Drive.

• At 12:37 p.m., officers took a theft report on Hanly Lane. A caller reported a theft from a vehicle.

• At 3:57 p.m., deputies responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 East.

• At 4:23 p.m., officers were notified of an intoxicated person on Holmes Street.

• At 6:09 p.m., deputies were notified of a intoxicated driver on Versailles Road.

• At 6:21 p.m., officers took an assault report at Capitol View Park.

• At 7:52 p.m., officers took a theft report on Versailles Road. A caller reported someone stole her wallet.

• At 11:40 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Hickory Drive. A caller reported hearing three shots and saw two vehicles leave the area.

Sunday

• At 2:37 a.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Leonardwood Drive.

• At 4:12 a.m., officers were called to a burglary on Locust Ridge Road. A caller reported someone was trying to break into his truck. He said he saw it on his Ring doorbell and came outside with a gun, but didn’t see anyone. The caller also advised his car doors were “messed with.”

• At 7:10 a.m., officers took a theft report on Woodgate Road. A caller reported an unlocked vehicle was broken into.

• At 8:32 a.m., officers took a theft report on Tupelo Trail. A caller reported a theft from a vehicle and said someone broke the door handle to gain entry.

• At 9:14 a.m., officers took a theft report on Cedar Ridge Road. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into and three pistols were stolen.

• At 9:41 a.m., officers took a theft report on Cedarcrest Court. A caller reported an unlocked vehicle was broken into.

• At 10:15 a.m., officers took a theft report on Ashwood Court. A caller reported a vehicle was broken into.

• At 11:13 a.m., officers took a theft report on Ashwood Court.

• At 12:21 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Mallard Drive. A caller reported a wallet was stolen from an unlocked vehicle.

• At 12:47 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person at McDonald’s on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male in a blue shirt was cursing and pulled a gun on her.

• At 12:51 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Canvasback Court. A caller reported his two vehicles were broken into.

• At 1:17 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Ridgeview Drive.

• At 1:24 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Mallard Drive.

• At 1:26 p.m., officers took a theft report on Elizabeth Street. A caller reported someone stole items from a vehicle.

• At 2:37 p.m., officers took a theft report on Cedar Ridge Road.

• At 2:43 p.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on South University Drive. A caller reported a large crowd was gathered in a parking lot and a male with a gun jumped into a silver Chevy Malibu. The vehicle was stopped by Kentucky State University Police.

• At 3:22 p.m., deputies took a theft report on Mallard Drive.

• At 3:24 p.m., officers took a theft report on Ridgeview Drive.

• At 4:07 p.m., officers took a theft report on Locust Ridge Road.

• At 5:10 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Forest Hill Drive.

• At 5:53 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle on Forest Hill Drive.

• At 7:55 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on U.S. 127 South near Kings Daughters Drive.

• At 10:02 p.m., deputies, city and county fire and EMS were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West.

• At 11:31 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Cline Street. A caller reported hearing two gunshots.

