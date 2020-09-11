The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:
• At 2:01 a.m., officers were called to Commonwealth Credit Union, on High Street, concerning an assault. The caller said she met the assailant through a dating app and did not know his address.
• At 3:42 a.m., officers were called to Circle K, on Schenkel Lane, concerning suspected drug activity.
• At 10:13 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen wallet containing identification.
• At 10:35 a.m., officers were called to Willowood Apartments, Tupelo Trail, concerning a stolen bicycle.
• At 12:43 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near exit 53.
• At 3:24 p.m., firefighters were called to Valvoline Instant Oil Change, on Versailles Road, for a transformer fire.
• At 3:24 p.m., firefighters were called to Georgetown Road for a utility pole fire.
• At 4:10 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, on U.S. 127 South, concerning a shoplifting complaint.
• At 11:31 p.m., officers were called to Speedway, on Louisville Road, concerning a theft of cash from a vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.