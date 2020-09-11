blotter 2.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department Thursday:

• At 2:01 a.m., officers were called to Commonwealth Credit Union, on High Street, concerning an assault. The caller said she met the assailant through a dating app and did not know his address.

• At 3:42 a.m., officers were called to Circle K, on Schenkel Lane, concerning suspected drug activity.

• At 10:13 a.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen wallet containing identification.

• At 10:35 a.m., officers were called to Willowood Apartments, Tupelo Trail, concerning a stolen bicycle.

• At 12:43 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident on Interstate 64 near exit 53.

• At 3:24 p.m., firefighters were called to Valvoline Instant Oil Change, on Versailles Road, for a transformer fire.

• At 3:24 p.m., firefighters were called to Georgetown Road for a utility pole fire.

• At 4:10 p.m., officers were called to Kroger, on U.S. 127 South, concerning a shoplifting complaint.

• At 11:31 p.m., officers were called to Speedway, on Louisville Road, concerning a theft of cash from a vehicle.

