The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department over the weekend:

Friday

• At 6:32 a.m., firefighters were called to Holmes Street for a possible fire. Firefighters extinguished a small fire that someone built.

• At 9:03 a.m., officers were called to Wright Road for a burglary.

• At 10:55 a.m., officers were called to Lowe’s, Leonardwood Drive, concerning a theft on Sept. 5.

• At 3:22 p.m., officers were called to Owenton Road concerning a man in a pickup truck shooting at vehicles and homes.

• At 3:28 p.m., firefighters were called to Medical Heights Drive for a fire investigation. Smoke was coming from the building. Firefighters determined the MRI machine was activated accidentally and the building was safe.

• At 3:39 p.m., offices were called to Pendleton Lane after someone entered a vehicle without permission and took items.

• At 3:43 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning a fraud where a person made a down payment for an apartment online but the landlord won’t give her the keys.

• At 4:38 p.m., officers were called to Versailles Road for a fraud complaint after someone paid with a fake check.

• At 5:21 p.m., officers were called to Berkley Lane after a pair of air pods were stolen from a vehicle.

Saturday

• At 4:23 a.m., officers were called to Walter Todd Drive for a shots fired complaint.

• At 8:34 a.m., officers were called to Versailles Road for a shoplifting complaint involving cigarettes and lottery tickets.

• At 10:45 a.m., firefighters were called to North Lime Street concerning a brush fire.

• At 11:36 a.m., officers were called to Hollow Creek Drive concerning a stolen dog. 

• At 2:03 p.m., officers were called to East Main Street concerning a stolen sign.

• At 3:41 p.m., officers were called to Beechwood Avenue concerning stolen puppies. The puppies were returned.

• At 4:10 p.m., officers were called to Coldstone Creamery, on East Main Street, after an employee reportedly pulled a knife on the caller following an argument over “menu issues.” The caller said she was hit with the handle of the knife.

• At 6:11 p.m., officers were called to Fifth Avenue concerning an assault.

• At 9:27 p.m., firefighters were called to Eastwood Garden Apartments, on Forest Hill Drive, for a possible transformer fire. Firefighters found nothing to indicate there was a fire.

• At 10:27 p.m., officers were called to Old Glass Farm Road concerning a burglary at a residence.

Sunday

• At 1:51 a.m., officers were called to Winding Way Drive concerning two men breaking into a residence. 

• At 8:55 a.m., officers were called to Duckers Mobile Home Park, on Duckers Road, for a shots fired complaint.

• At 9:17 a.m., officers were called to Ashland Drive concerning a theft.

• At 2:27 p.m., officers were called to Benson Valley Road concerning a stolen motorcycle.

• At 2:29 p.m., officers were called to Grand Street concerning a stolen dog.

• At 6 p.m., officers were called to Pizza Hut, on East Main Street, concerning a theft of pizzas on Cypress Drive.

• At 9:39 p.m., officers took a report at the police department concerning a stolen firearm.

• At 8:10 p.m., officers were called to Community Trust Bank, on U.S. 127, for a possible fire in the woods. No fire was found.

• At 8:32 p.m., deputies took a report at the sheriff’s office concerning a theft on Benson Road.

• At 9:59 p.m., officers were called to Forest Ridge Drive concerning a theft.

• At 8:55 p.m., officers were called to Leawood Apartments, Leawood Drive, concerning multiple people in the parking lot with guns and an argument. A second caller did not report seeing any weapons. 

