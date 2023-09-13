blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Tuesday:

• At 8:11 a.m., officers took a theft report at First Presbyterian Church Preschool on West Main Street. A caller reported her purse was stolen from her vehicle while she was dropping her child off.

