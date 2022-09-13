The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:
• At 1:02 a.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Clearwater Lane. A caller reported her daughter was last seen about 1½ hours before. The female was located at 1:30 a.m.
• At 1:57 a.m., city firefighters conducted a fire investigation on Compton Drive.
• At 2:01 a.m., officers took a theft report on Steele Street. A caller reported someone stole her purse and other items.
• At 3:25 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on New Street.
• At 4:45 a.m., officers took a theft report at Woodside Park Apartments on Louisville Road. A caller reported someone stole her medication from her vehicle.
• At 5:23 a.m., officers were called to a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident on Landings Drive.
• At 5:39 a.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Landings Drive.
• At 8:19 a.m., officers and deputies were notified of a missing person at Walmart on Leonardwood Drive. A caller reported a child with autism had been missing for about 10 minutes.
• At 8:30 a.m., officers were notified of an armed and dangerous person on Wallace Avenue.
• At 9:08 a.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Juniper Drive.
• At 10:19 a.m., deputies were called to a criminal mischief complaint at Bondurant Middle School on Bondurant Drive.
• At 12:49 p.m., officers took a vandalism complaint on Landings Drive. A caller reported someone damaged his new mailboxes.
• At 1:03 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on West Main Street near Capital Avenue.
• At 1:28 p.m., officers took a theft report at University Lodge on East Main Street. A caller reported debit cards and other items were stolen while the caller was at Benson Creek 1½ weeks ago.
• At 1:30 p.m., deputies were notified of a sexual offense on East Main Street.
• At 2:55 p.m., officers and deputies were called to an assault on West Todd Street. A caller reported a male assaulted her and left scratches on her face. The caller advised the male stole two phones and AirPods. One male was detained.
• At 2:58 p.m., officers, city fire, EMS and the coroner were notified of a deceased male on Thistlewood Avenue.
• At 3:49 p.m., officers were notified of a missing person on Meadow View Drive. A caller reported his teenage daughter didn’t get off the school bus. The school resource officer found the female in the school counselor’s office.
• At 3:54 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cavern Drive.
• At 4:04 p.m., deputies were notified of a drug offense on Versailles Road.
• At 4:24 p.m., officers were called to a burglary on Centennial Avenue. A caller reported her door was open when she returned home.
• At 4:35 p.m., officers were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Wilkinson Boulevard.
• At 4:48 p.m., officers took a theft report on Leawood Drive.
• At 4:55 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Cove Spring Road.
• At 4:58 p.m., deputies were called to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:03 p.m., officers responded to a non-injury motor vehicle accident on Versailles Road.
• At 5:09 p.m., officers were called to an assault at Self Storage on Versailles Road. A caller reported a male attempted to attack the lawn care people with sticks.
• At 5:56 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint on Stonehaven Drive. A caller reported hearing three to four shots.
• At 5:59 p.m., officers took a theft report at Wendy’s on U.S. 127 South. A caller reported that her phone was stolen at Five Below and pinged to area around Wendy’s.
• At 7:29 p.m., officers, city fire and EMS were called to a smoke smell on Steele Street.
• At 11:19 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired complaint at Country Hills Apartments on Schenkel Lane. A caller reported hearing shots from what sounded like a pistol.
