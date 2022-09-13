blotter.jpg

The following calls were received by the Frankfort Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Frankfort Fire and EMS, and Franklin County Fire Department on Monday:

• At 1:02 a.m., deputies were notified of a missing person on Clearwater Lane. A caller reported her daughter was last seen about 1½ hours before. The female was located at 1:30 a.m.

